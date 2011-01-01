Find us in a neighborhood near you!
Chicken fried chicken w/red beans & rice, & make & cheese, cornbread (served w/cream gravy)
Your choice of grilled or fried pork chop w/red beans & rice, mac & cheese, & cornbread
Cajun Alfredo pasta (grilled chicken & sausage) w/garlic toast
Homemade Spicy Boudin
Red Beans & Rice (smoked meat & sausage) w/cornbread
Chicken tenders & belgian waffle w/ side of syrup
Flour tortilla w/your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita,(served w/grilled onions, cilantro, & queso fresco)
Your choice of meat Fajita or Chicken & cheese
Loaded Nacho Cheese Fries - served w/your choice of (chicken or beef) w/nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & hot sauce.
4 mini corn tortillas w/chicken or beef (served w/grilled onions, cilantro, & queso fresco)
All Baskets served w/French fries
Chicken sandwich basket, w/pickles & special sauce . Comes w/fries
Chicken strips and fries and special sauce
fried chicken sandwich served w/buffalo, ranch, & pickles
